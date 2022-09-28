A Wagga veterans support group is renewing calls for a wellbeing centre in town as uncertainty looms over the fate of $5 million earmarked for the project by the previous government.
In April, the former federal Coalition Government announced $5 million for the establishment of a veterans wellbeing centre in Wagga, however it's understood the new Labor government has rendered that promise null and void.
Whereas the Coalition announced that 14 communities across the nation would receive veterans wellbeing centres, Labor has proposed an alternative of 10 'veteran hubs', leaving Wagga off the list and Member for Riverina Michael McCormack is not happy.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Labor has reduced the 14 centres down to 10 and they have changed the locations for the centres from what we allocated and have largely put them in their own electorates," he said.
"They turn around and criticise us and jump up and down about integrity and pork barrelling, yet they have gone and done this."
Mr McCormack said the Coalition's intention in committing the funds had been to allow existing veterans groups to apply, including the RSL's Wellbeing Centre and Pro Patria.
He also said more than one veterans group would also have been able to apply for the funds.
Responding to allegations the Labor government has not honoured the Coalition's commitment to Wagga, president of Wagga's Labor Party branch Mark Jeffreson said the responsibility lies with Mr McCormack.
"He made a commitment on the condition of being re-elected that the centre would go ahead," Mr Jeffreson said.
Mr Jeffreson agreed veterans need more support in Wagga, but said Labor was providing this.
"We said we would put a lot of money into veterans affairs and we're doing that," he said.
Mr Jeffreson said while Labor currently has no clear plans to establish a veteran's hub in Wagga, people would have to wait until the 'reset' budget in late October to see what will happen.
He also said it was incumbent on Mr McCormack, our elected member, to lobby for the centre in town.
"He's the member of parliament who needs to now go and fight for it," he said.
"He made that election pledge, so he should roll up his sleeves and try and get it."
For his part, Mr McCormack has already met with the new Minister for Veterans Affairs Matt Keogh, lobbing that he make good on the Coalition's promise to Wagga.
"I've met with him in good faith... and said to him I expect that Wagga would receive funding in the October budget for a centre and I'm hopeful he will do that," Mr McCormack said.
Meanwhile, Contemporary Veterans Wagga Wagga coordinator Richard Salcole said the city needs a centralised facility to support those who have served in the military.
Mr Salcole said there are over 11 ex-service organisations who support the veterans community across the region, however their services are varied and they are scattered across the city.
"As things currently stand, agencies are still isolated in their own parts of town," he said.
Highlighting this, he pointed out the department of veterans affairs operates one office at Kapooka and another at Forest Hill, yet has "no office in town for families to connect to."
"Open Arms works out Like Minds, Defence Member and Family Services works out of a government building in Morgan Street, Defence Housing works out of a building in the other end of Morgan Street."
Mr Salcole said federal funding could have brought all those services together.
He said there needs to be more awareness of what veterans support services exist in Wagga.
"There is a lack of identification of what ex-service organisations exist here," he said.
Mr Salcole also stressed that veterans are no different to anyone else in society.
"They just have additional needs because of their military service," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.