A man has been found guilty of murdering another man in Gerogery more than a decade ago.
A Supreme Court jury on Tuesday found Paul Anthony Watson guilty of the slaying.
Watson killed William Chaplin in 2010, with the late man's partial remains left undiscovered until they were found at Watson's property in 2019.
His body had been burnt and buried.
Chaplin and a younger man had been staying with Watson and his wife, Samone, at the Watsons' Main Street home at the time of the murder.
A prison confession Watson made to an inmate serving time for a sex offence set off a chain of events that led to Watson's crime being unearthed and Chaplin's bones and burnt clothing remnants being found.
The inmate had reported the confession to prison authorities, with the information making its way to the Victorian Homicide Squad.
Officers spoke to Watson's wife, Samone, who told police of his role in the murder and involvement of the younger man who lived with them, who was a teenager in 2010.
Watson denied involvement and pointed the blame towards the younger man.
While the teenager had boasted to people of cutting the man's throat in several tapped phone calls, the prosecution said Watson's case relied on circumstantial evidence.
Prosecutor Paul Kerr said metaphorically, Watson's fingerprints were all over the case.
He was painted as liar during the trial.
Multiple people came forward to report confessions.
Two people said they didn't think much of Watson's claims until they saw Border Mail coverage of what was then a missing person case for Mr Chaplin in 2019, which led the pair to make police reports.
Albury investigators, meanwhile, were listening to the calls between the younger man and his family, and the younger man and Samone Watson, and building their case.
Tuesday's verdict was the final piece in the puzzle over Mr Chaplin's death.
Family members believed he may have been in prison or interstate during the period he was missing.
Watson had been in Victorian jail for several years and was transferred to NSW custody after being charged with the slaying, and remains locked up.
Jurors had only begun considering their verdict on Tuesday morning, with the finding handed down in the afternoon, with Watson to return on December 2 for sentence.
Police thanked members of the public, particularly in the Gerogery area, for their assistance.
