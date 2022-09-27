A man has been airlifted from a serious crash on the Olympic Highway on Tuesday evening.
The rescue helicopter was called in to transport the driver of a car that crashed into a tree south of Cootamundra just before 5pm.
Emergency services at the scene worked to free the man from the wreck, which he was trapped in for some time before being extricated.
It is understood the man was conscious and had been able to speak with people at the scene.
He was eventually flown by emergency helicopter to Canberra Hospital with suspected chest and leg injuries, a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed on Tuesday night.
Police, firefighters, paramedics and traffic controllers responded to the highway crash, around seven kilometres south of Cootamundra near the intersection with Dirnaseer Road.
"The driver would appear to be the only person [involved and was] trapped," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"[It appears] a single vehicle has left the roadway ... and hit a tree."
Diversions and stop/slow conditions were put in place on the Olympic Highway, Live Traffic advised, with southbound travellers directed along Burley Griffin Way via Temora.
Northbound drivers are to take Goldfields Way from Junee.
The latest traffic information can be found at livetraffic.com.
