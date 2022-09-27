The latest meeting of the region's community health advocates has resulted in positive outlooks for the future, attendees say.
The Local Health Advocates Committee (LHAC) bi-annual forum was held in Finley this week, and hosted members from across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) as they discussed their role and purpose.
Wagga LHAC member and head of the discipline for medical science at Charles Sturt University George Johns said the two-day forum was a successful one.
"The voice of the community was articulated quite clearly," he said.
"We're headed in the right direction."
It's the first LHAC forum since the findings of the regional health inquiry were released in May, with one of the recommendations asking the government to "review, reinvigorate and promote the role" of LHACs in local health districts.
Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor addressed the forum on Tuesday, and Mr Johns said she acknowledged the vital role LHACs play in rural communities.
"We all appreciated Minister Taylor saying LHAC members are valued," he said.
"They are the voice of the community."
MLHD communications executive services manager Setchen Brimson said the forum was split into roundtables to discuss the role of LHACs
She said discussions included how they can advocate for communities, and devising better communication plans to disseminate information.
"I think what it really showed is our LHAC is really connected with us," Ms Brimson said.
"I feel like we're in a positive place."
There are 33 LHACs across the MLHD who work to advise the local health district and the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (PHN) on community needs.
The LHACs are funded by both the MLHD and the PHN.
