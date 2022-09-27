Youth has proven no barrier for Amy Leung, the six-year-old who has blitzed competitors twice her age in her first major event.
The up-and-coming Wagga runner took out first place in the 5 to 12 year 10km race at Sunday's Lake Run and Ride with a time of 1:06:01.
The race was her first major event and father John Leung - who himself just clocked up 1000 consecutive days of running - is very proud of her achievement.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Leung said it was the first 10km event that his daughter has run the full way.
"I wasn't sure she was going to make it the entire distance, but she did it and I'm really proud of her," he said.
Amy said her favourite part of the race was being sprayed with a hose to cool her down along the way.
Mr Leung and wife Clare ran with her while also pushing her three-year-old sister Abbey along in the pram.
"We ran with her and had a big bag of lollies and some water with us in case she got tired while we were running around," he said.
"We kept asking her if she wanted to stop and have a lolly, but she wanted to keep going and have them at the end."
With two runners for parents, Amy had a very early exposure to the sport, being pushed along for runs.
Over time, she would run longer and longer distances until by the age of just 6, she has now already completed in the vicinity of 40 Park Runs.
"It's been great to get her into the rhythm of doing some exercise and seeing her push herself and doing what she's not sure she can do," Mr Leung said.
"There are plenty of times when her legs get tired, so I was really impressed by how determined she was on Sunday, because 10km is double the Park Run all in one go."
Earlier this year, Mr Leung ran his first ever marathon and clocked up an incredible 1000 consecutive days of running.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.