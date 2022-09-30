BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
Surrounded by low-maintenance landscaping and mature trees, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has plenty of space.
"You will fall in love with this property as soon as you see the charming pathway leading to the front door," selling agent Anthony Ivey said.
The stylish kitchen offers modern appliances including dishwasher, sparkling benchtops, and tons of storage space.
The gorgeous timber floors flow into the meals area, flooded with natural light coming in from the vast windows.
The living room is chic and pleasant, with stylish ornate ceilings that provide the home with a touch of elegance and sophistication, along with a cozy fireplace.
"We are confident that you will love the bedroom's airy feel which reflects the true sense of rest and relaxation," Anthony said.
"The bathrooms will be your favourite spot to wash off the day's worries, with modern tiling and tasteful finishes."
Outside, there's a lovely alfresco area, single lock-up garage and secure rear yard. Another key feature is the ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling for year-round comfort.
This property is ideally located just one block from the central business district.
