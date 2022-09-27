Almost $2 million in stimulus vouchers are yet to be cashed in by Riverina residents leaving it to the last minute before they expire.
A Service NSW spokesperson confirmed thousands of residents in Riverina LGAs are yet to claim their Parents NSW and Stay NSW vouchers, which will no longer be valid after October 9.
Under the state government scheme introduced to stimulate the economy earlier this year as we emerged from the pandemic, eligible households can apply for five $50 Parent NSW vouchers, and residents aged 18 and above can apply for one $50 Stay NSW voucher.
Stay NSW vouchers meanwhile were launched to support accommodation providers in the state impacted by COVID with NSW.
But while 26,630 Parents NSW vouchers have been issued in Wagga since the state government launched the scheme back in February, only 58 per cent have been redeemed, with $564,050 worth in outstanding vouchers remaining as of September 26.
The Snowy Valleys LGA also recorded a high number of outstanding vouchers with $114,700 yet to be claimed.
Cootamundra-Gundagai meanwhile has $75,950, Narrandera $46,650, Temora $37,350, Coolamon $33,800 and Lockhart $27,200.
Meanwhile, a large number of Stay NSW vouchers remain unclaimed with 11,659 Wagga residents yet to claim Stay NSW vouchers totalling $582,950.
The Snowy Valleys also had a high number of unredeemed vouchers, 2561, totalling $128,050, as did Cootamundra-Gundagai with 2066 totalling $103,300.
For its size, residents in the Temora Shire also have a sizeable 920 outstanding vouchers totalling $46,000.
As well, Narrandera residents are yet to claim $46,050, Coolamon residents have $37,250 remaining and Lockhart $21,350.
A Service NSW spokesperson said the data is based off resident's home address and does not indicate where the vouchers were spent.
It comes as Wagga businesses and the state government encourage people to cash in the vouchers before it's too late.
Across the state there are more than $74 million in outstanding Stay NSW vouchers, and a further $63 million in outstanding Parents NSW vouchers.
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the vouchers have provided much needed financial relief for Wagga families.
"People have warmly embraced both the Stay and Parent voucher programs, with almost $282 million injected into the State's economy since their inception," Mr Dominello said.
"Whether you want to book a weekend away to the coast or a rural area or take the kids to a movie or wildlife park, the school holidays are an opportune time for people to spend their vouchers. Don't miss out - with [less than] two weeks left, use them or lose them."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
