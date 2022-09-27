For Wagga's Grace Flanigan the return of the annual Relay for Life charity event doesn't just enable her the chance to give to a worthy cause, it also allows her to honour the love of her life, her late husband John.
John passed away of cancer more than two decades ago and his loved ones remained unsure of what they could do to remember him.
Then when Relay for Life first started in Wagga in 2002 it was the perfect opportunity.
Ms Flanigan attended the very first event with enthusiasm like no other and has been to almost every single one since.
Now marking its 20th year, Ms Flanigan, who is wheelchair-bound, will be helping to mark the milestone.
"I'm glad to be able to still be involved after all of these years," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Relay For Life brings communities together to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and fight back against cancer.
The event will make a return to Wagga this year on October 7 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Ms Flanigan said it is a fun day that brings together people you don't get to see all that often.
This year there will be an array of things lined up including a candlelight ceremony, chariot rides and awards and challenges on the day.
Wagga Wagga Relay For Life chairman Alan Pottie said so far they have 15-20 registered teams.
"We ask people on the day why they relay, and there's always that common bond between celebrating, remembering those we've lost and fighting back by creating awareness and fundraising," he said.
"The funds raised will be used here locally."
Teams can register online at www.relayforlife.org.au/event/wagga-wagga-2022/home.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.