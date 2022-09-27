Wagga athlete Jared Kahlefeldt is hoping to build on the momentum from Sunday's victory in the Wagga Lake Run and Ride as he prepares for the Melbourne Marathon this weekend.
Kahlefeldt took out his second title on Sunday following a victory in 2019, and is heading to Melbourne where he is hoping his preparation will lead to a good performance.
"I'm looking forward to it," Kahlefeldt said.
"I don't run too many full marathons, I sort of pick my battles a little bit.
"I have put together a pretty good training block for this one on the weekend, so looking forward to seeing how it goes."
Jared joined brother Brad Kahlefeldt as a two-time winner of the event after finishing the 10km course in just over 33 minutes.
Although both successful, the pair are still chasing down mother Carmel who has eight titles to her name.
After a couple of interrupted years, Kahlefeldt said it was great to see so many people out participating on what was a fantastic day.
"I was really happy with that on Sunday," he said.
"I was probably blessed by my brother not racing, he was a bit injured there with his knee.
"So he has been out of action for the last couple weeks.
" We got a really nice day and there was a good turnout, I was pretty happy with how it all went."
Given the unpleasant weather conditions that have been around Wagga throughout the past few months, Kahlefeldt said it was fantastic to see that the weather had decided to play ball.
"They got a really lucky day," he said.
"Considering what the weather has done all of winter and the start of spring.
"This event tends to for some reason attract a really nice day, it is a bit hit and miss this time of year.
"But we got another good one which was brilliant."
With a competitive field on Sunday, Kahlefeldt put the foot down early and made sure to not look back as he led home Aidan Fattore and Neil Spreitzer, while sister-in-law Radka Kahlefeldt was the first female across the line and finished seventh overall.
"I sort of took it out pretty hard at the start," he said.
"I think I built up a little bit of a lead there after the first couple of k's.
"I sort of wasn't looking behind me either, I was trying to run pretty solid and if someone was to beat me then so be it."
In addition to the event on Sunday, Kahlefeldt also recently competed in the Wagga Trail Marathon and is feeling good ahead of the marathon festival.
"It's probably been the most consistent stint that I've put together," he said.
"I've been consecutively managing over 100km weeks which has been really pleasing.
"But looking forward to backing off the training and getting it done, then looking forward to a little bit of downtime after that."
Kahlefeldt has got his eyes possibly set on a major event overseas next year, after his plans to run at the Tokyo Marathon in 2020 alongside brothers Brad and Justin had to be abandoned due to Covid.
"I am going to try and get overseas somewhere and do one of the world majors," he said.
"Not sure where yet, it might be over towards America to see my little brother.
"But that is probably on the bucket list, at this stage the plan is to head over and tick off a major marathon whilst also seeing family over there."
