The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Jared Kahlefeldt has taken out his second Wagga Lake Run and Ride title, continuing his family's strong history at the event

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jared Kahlefeldt with son Cooper, 5, after winning the 10km event at the Wagga Lake Run and Ride on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga athlete Jared Kahlefeldt is hoping to build on the momentum from Sunday's victory in the Wagga Lake Run and Ride as he prepares for the Melbourne Marathon this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.