Letters: Still waiting for answers on Wagga Council's rail dealings

Last week I detailed 6 days of vainly waiting (they promise 5 days) for a reply to my online question - via the council's own website - regarding any available documentation of the council's dealings with the ARTC on the Inland Rail project.
It's now the 10th working day (Monday, September 25, as of writing) of stony silence from council which could have simply told me that "Nope. We don't got none o' what y'all talkin' bout", if that were the case.
So "is that the case"? Or is it the poignant silence of information being gagged?
I'd normally put such ghosting down to either venomous contempt or gross incompetence. That the council doesn't know how to use its own website would not amaze me.
And yes, I still have the automated response from the zombie computer signifying receipt of my question - perhaps the zombie could be given a desk and permission to deal with the public.
The DA article on September 21 ("ARTC has no plans to change scope") quoted an ARTC spokesperson as claiming that there have been "extensive discussions with council staff and councillors".
Apparently there have been "five... meetings held with the Wagga subcommittee (what subcommittee!?) ... and more than 30 meetings with Wagga City staff and councillors since 2020."
Are none of those recorded anywhere? The council is schtum on that.
Anne Flood ("Protect our beautiful city from detrimental Inland rail", September 23) notes the rather significant detail about the Inland Rail project that "It's not up to ARTC - it is up to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment."
This is the body (the DPE), not ARTC, who will consider if, where and how the project continues. So, in any case, has the council been dealing with the organ grinder or his monkey?
I take great offence at being referred to as a whinging NIMBY by Steve Stoyko ("'Not in my backyard' stance", September 21).
The reason I am against having the Inland Rail project run through the heart of Wagga is because it will destroy our great city and waste all the investment that has been made in selling our city as a great place to live.
Michael McCormack referred to those who object to the Inland Rail route as NIMBYs prior to the last election. Looks like he doesn't give two hoots about our city and its future.
On this issue, I am a NIMBY and proud of it.
Bringing these freight trains through the heart of Wagga is a big mistake that will haunt us into the next century.
Now is the time to start writing submissions (which close today) and objections to all government ministers and representatives to have this route changed.
When is the Wagga council going to stop passing the buck to the federal government, when it comes to road funding.
And this talk about Wagga growing to 100,000 population, is a pipe dream if the current system remains.
