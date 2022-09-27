Health advocates remain hopeful the state government will commit funds to cover the gap fee for Wagga radiotherapy patients.
NSW Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor last week announced an arrangement to cover all out-of-pocket costs at the soon-to-be-opened Griffith radiotherapy centre.
"We know cost and availability of cancer services for people in Griffith and surrounding communities has been a long-standing concern," Mrs Taylor said.
"So it is great to be able to share we have been working hard to resolve this issue and now have a positive outcome."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The day prior, Member for Murray Helen Dalton questioned Minister for Health Brad Hazzard on the issue in the NSW Parliament, asking if the government would commit to funding the gap for both Griffith and Wagga patients.
Mr Hazzard said the Murrumbidgee Local Health District had been working with Cancer Care Partners, the provider of oncology services at the Riverina Cancer Care Centre, and "announcements will be made in due course".
The health minister's office deferred all questions regarding Mr Hazzard's comments to Mrs Taylor's office.
Mrs Taylor had no further comments regarding the issue yesterday.
She reiterated there was already an agreement in place to cover costs for Wagga radiotherapy patients.
However, Cancer Care Partners chief operating officer Damien Williams denied this on Monday.
Mr Williams said the current agreement only covered costs for certain patients at the Riverina Cancer Care Centre.
"Wagga and surrounds is the only community that does not have access to bulk billing services for radiotherapy," he said.
Cancer Care Partners will also operate the new Griffith radiotherapy centre.
Cancer Council community programs coordinator Sheridan Evans said the demand for free access to radiotherapy in Wagga was just as important as that in Griffith.
"The ask has been made to the government to provide bulk-billing to both Wagga and Griffith," she said.
"It's a really poor outcome from the government to not announce both at the same time, especially when you consider it's the same operator that is operating both facilities."
Ms Dalton said she would continue to campaign for the same access to services in Wagga.
"I really do think it's important for Wagga to get bulk billing [for radiotherapy]," she said.
"It's a game changer for Griffith."
Together with Member for Wagga Joe McGirr, Ms Dalton is hoping to debate access to free radiotherapy treatment in Wagga and Griffith in the Parliament.
Earlier this year, the MPs launched a petition to do so, and are hoping to collect 10,000 signatures.
"It's a matter of equity," Ms Dalton said.
"And I will continue to talk about health."
Medicare reimburses 70 to 80 per cent of radiotherapy costs in private facilities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.