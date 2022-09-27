The Daily Advertiser

Last chance for Wagga to make submissions on Inland Rail

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated September 28 2022 - 1:00am, first published September 27 2022 - 9:00pm
Many residents have already voiced concerns over how the Inland Rail project will impact noise levels, level crossing wait times and traffic across Wagga. Picture by Les Smith

With time ticking down to the submission deadline, Wagga residents are being urged to voice their thoughts on plans to drastically overhaul the railway line running through the centre of the city.

