With time ticking down to the submission deadline, Wagga residents are being urged to voice their thoughts on plans to drastically overhaul the railway line running through the centre of the city.
Residents have until the end of Wednesday, September 28 to submit their comments, concerns or compliments on the environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Albury to IIlabo section of the $14.5 billion Inland Rail project.
The extensive document explores the impact the rail upgrade will have on noise and vibration levels near Wagga's tracks, wait times at level crossings and on traffic across the city.
Wagga's deputy mayor, Jenny McKinnon, said it is "incredibly important" residents voice their concerns, as any negative ramifications from the project could affect the city for "the next 100 to 200 years".
"If there's impacts that are negative we are going to have to live with them for a very long time," she said.
Wagga City Council has already submitted a scathing submission on the EIS, accusing it of relying on incorrect information which downplays the impacts the project will have on the liveability of the city.
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr said a substantial number of submissions would hopefully ensure the NSW Department of Planning scrutinises the project "to within an inch of its life".
"This is our chance to make sure all the issues are addressed and if they can't be addressed that we get a bypass," he said.
Dr McGirr said the project has the potential to significantly change the day-to-day life of residents even if they live far from the tracks.
Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche said a submission was the best thing a resident could do to prevent potentially huge impacts.
"If you want to be heard you've got to make a submission. There's no use just complaining and doing things on social media," he said.
Submissions can be made by visiting the 'On Exhibition' page of the NSW Planning Portal and following the link to 'Inland Rail - Albury to Illabo'.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
