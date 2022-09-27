The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Opinion

Daily Advertiser editorial: New Albury-Adelaide Qantas route a bit of a backhand after Wagga-Melbourne suspension

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated September 28 2022 - 12:34am, first published September 27 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The addition of another Qantas route in the Riverina while its Wagga to Melbourne service is suspended might be a hard pill to swallow for some.

There's a slight sting in the announcement flights between Albury and Adelaide trialled by Qantas will become a permanent option.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.