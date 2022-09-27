There's a slight sting in the announcement flights between Albury and Adelaide trialled by Qantas will become a permanent option.
On the one hand, it will provide a whole new avenue to connect our region to the South Australian capital and leapfrog to the west of the country.
That is a good thing. No arguments there.
On the other hand, that the airline is prepared to commit to an entirely new route may come as a surprise after it suspended its direct services between Wagga and Melbourne in July until at least March, citing a shortage of aircraft and staff.
That makes the SA fanfare a bit harder to swallow.
The Riverina has a whole lot to offer when it comes to business, tourism and family connections, but in the current climate it's becoming a whole lot harder to make the trip in or out.
In other news
The return of the fuel excise this week will drive the cost of petrol back to eye-watering heights.
It won't be as bad as it was in March, before the relief measure was implemented, but the bank balance still takes a hefty hit.
Train ticket prices on the few services provided for the Riverina increase during school holidays, with TrainLink's peak and shoulder charges coming home to roost to drive up the cost of a seat on an ageing XPT.
Travellers on a recent journey between Melbourne and Sydney were greeted by the train driver, who got on the front foot in his announcements to confirm no, there are no charging points and no, there is no wifi on the train. Welcome to 2022.
The cheapest Qantas flight from Wagga and Sydney in the next two months is $199. One way. And not until mid-November.
If there was an emergency and you needed to get out of Wagga with Qantas yesterday, it would have set you back $342.
Outside the long weekend, a Regional Express fare on the same route will generally cost anywhere between $159 and $194.
Cheaper, yes, but affordable? Not for everyone. Not for entire families.
It shouldn't be this hard - or this prohibitive - to get around the rest of the country.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
