Embrace a peaceful lakeside lifestyle

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This four-bedroom brick home is perfect for an eager first-home buyer or those looking for a peaceful lakeside lifestyle.
Nestled on a 1089-square-metre block just one street from Lake Albert itself, the lovingly-maintained home is framed by well-established gardens and trees.
A spacious and modern kitchen greets you as you enter the home featuring ample bench space with island bench, modern stainless-steel appliances island and wine storage.
Adjoining the kitchen are the open-plan living and dining areas with timber-look flooring throughout.
"With high ceilings and downlights throughout, the finishes will have you in awe," selling agent Grant Harris said.
All four bedrooms feature ceiling fans and built-in robes with the main bedroom suite tucked away at the rear of the home featuring a modern ensuite and sliding-door access to the alfresco area.
"Views of the pool make this room hard to beat when it comes to wanting a relaxed lifestyle," Grant said.
The modern light-filled bathroom features a built-in bath, sleek cabinetry, extra large wall-to-wall mirror and four-lamp light heater.
The laundry provides ample bench space with a beautiful tiled splashback and a built-in sink. There's the ability to install a washing machine underneath the bench and dryer on the wall.
For those cold winter months, the whole house can be made comfortable with ducted heating, and also made cool during the summer months with ceiling fans and split systems, providing year-round comfort for you and your family.
The rear yard features an alfresco area, in-ground pool, fenced-off area for pets or children's play area and large shed with roller door, toilet and shower.
The beautiful pool, with ladder entry, has pebblecrete surrounds providing longevity and low maintenance which means more time enjoying the pool itself.
"It's the perfect space for the hot Wagga summers and entertaining," Grant said.
A single carport out the front drives through to a garage that also gives the ability to drive through to the alfresco area giving easy access from front-to-back.
"Homes like this tend to be snapped up quickly and you can see exactly why. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own such a beautiful home, in a great location," Grant said.
