The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Salvation Army Family Store reopens after renovations

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 26 2022 - 9:03am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salvation Army Family Store staff members Donna Sheath and Alison Barclay welcome customers back to the store after a temporary closure. Picture by Les Smith

After being closed for almost two months Wagga's Salvation Army Family Store has reopened its doors to the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.