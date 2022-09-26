After being closed for almost two months Wagga's Salvation Army Family Store has reopened its doors to the public.
The store closed temporarily for renovations and reopened on Monday with a new look.
Salvation Army area manager Bronwyn Vinen said it was a busy first day back, with items selling frantically and a consistent crowd of people filing in through the doors, which is the return they had been hoping for.
"It's been a good day," she said.
Ms Vinen said with a fresh new look they are hoping to give customers a better shopping experience.
"We've put a boutique in," she said.
"We've increased our trading hours, so we are trading from 9am to 5:30pm Monday to Saturday now, and we have expanded our team.
"It's creating a fresh shopping experience."
"We are also hoping to expand our donor and customer base," she said.
Donations are also now being accepted at the store again via the donation bins which are located at the front.
Ms Vinen said residents will also be able to call the call centre.
With more and more people looking to opportunity shops to buy second-hand items, Ms Vinen said the renovations come at the perfect time.
"There's a big demand for charity shops now," she said.
It's become quite trendy to shop at op shops."
From clothes, accessories and shoes to homewares, children's toys, bedding and furniture, residents can look to the Salvation Army Family Store for almost anything that's on their shopping list.
