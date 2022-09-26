Letters: Time is running out to voice opposition to Inland Rail

Recently I wrote a letter regarding the ARTC's lack of disclosure and accountability for this project.
They dutifully responded with the usual - how to respond without actually saying anything!
If you love this city and don't want it divided by a badly designed and thought out project then I implore you to take the time to have your say.
If you object you must object, as being a "I support but..." counts as in favour of the proposal.
This is the link to the submissions page. YOU MUST HAVE SUBMISSIONS IN BY SEPTEMBER 28.
You have to create an account on the planning portal, just follow the prompts.
Your account will become active if you follow the bouncing ball correctly. Then: Log in to make a submission. You are objecting to the proposal.
The long-term health outcomes for people in Wagga who live or work near the rail corridor, including school students, are likely to be significant.
The UK Health matters: air pollution (2018) paper begins - "Poor air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK, as long-term exposure to air pollution can cause chronic conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases as well as lung cancer, leading to reduced life expectancy."
Short-term exposure to elevated pollution levels can also have significant health impacts including the exacerbation of asthma, already a problem in Wagga.
The proposed Inland Rail corridor will immerse the citizens of Wagga in such toxic pollutants for years to come.
The EIS for Inland Rail lists 10 significant air pollutants.
Recent studies have linked increased risk of dementia to greater exposure to PM2.5, NO/NOx, and CO, substances that are included in the EIS list.
There is a strong case for the Inland Rail to bypass the city.
The cost of this development has to be weighed against the long-term outcomes to the health and wellbeing of the citizens of the city and its future growth and prosperity.
If the present plans for the use of an existing rail line that divides the city goes ahead, it is unlikely that such a bypass will ever be built.
If a bypass were to be built and the rail line dismantled, a significant parcel of land along the rail corridor would become available.
Adjacent properties would also become more valuable and suitable for a wider variety of purposes.
Moreover, the building of a bypass would avoid some of the proposed city infrastructure costs.
The cost of building a bypass will increase over time. A decision to build it needs to be taken now to secure the city's future.
The slight delay in the completion of this rail project, resulting from the extra time needed to plan and construct a bypass, is a small price to pay for the subsequent improvement in the liveability and amenity of the city and its capacity to grow.
