A man has been arrested and charged after he was caught allegedly driving with drugs in his system and carrying 17 kilograms of cannabis in his vehicle.
About 9.30pm on Sunday officers attached to Riverina Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were conducting random breath tests (RBT) on Urana Street in Wagga.
Upon stopping a Mitsubishi Triton utility, a 38-year-old man driving the vehicle was subjected to a roadside drug test which allegedly returned a positive reading.
The results will undergo further analysis.
After speaking with the driver, police searched the vehicle and located 17kg of cannabis, with an estimated potential street value of $170,000.
The driver was arrested and taken to Wagga Police Station where he was charged with one count each of supplying cannabis and possessing a prohibited drug
The Victorian man was refused bail to appear in Wagga Local Court today.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
