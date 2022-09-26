The Daily Advertiser

Drug-driver caught with cannabis during police search in Wagga

By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:40am, first published 3:30am
Victorian man fronts Wagga Local Court after driving with drugs in his system and carrying copius ammounts of weed in his vehicle. File picture

A man has been arrested and charged after he was caught allegedly driving with drugs in his system and carrying 17 kilograms of cannabis in his vehicle.

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

