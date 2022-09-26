NORTH Wagga's two senior coaches claimed the best and fairest double at their presentation night on Friday.
North Wagga A grade premiership coach Flynn Hogg and senior football coach Cayden Winter showcased their leadership by claiming their respective best and fairests.
Winter claimed his third consecutive best and fairest at the Saints by upstaging Kane Flack by seven votes.
His third victory put Winter in esteemed company at North Wagga.
"It's pretty good. Obviously I would have rather made the grand final but it's nice," Winter said.
Farrer League's leading goalkicker Nathan Dennis was awarded most consistent, while Jack Flood was presented the most determined to succeed trophy.
Xavier Lyons took out best in finals.
Matt Thomas won the player's player award, as well as being named clubperson of the year.
Macaleb Jolliff was awarded Saint of the Year, while there was also a special presentation to the retiring Kirk Hamblin, coach of the Saints' drought-breaking 2019 premiership, of a framed halved North Wagga and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong guernsey.
Mitch Mattingly was reserve grade best and fairest, while Tom Cooper took out the under 17s.
