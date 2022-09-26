The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong premiership captain Ben Walsh has topped off a fantastic year after winning the Lions best and fairest in a close count

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 26 2022 - 9:08am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM best and fairest runner-up Matt Hamblin with winner Ben Walsh. Picture from GGGM Lions.

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong premiership winning captain Ben Walsh has topped off a fantastic year for the Lions after winning his second best and fairest at the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.