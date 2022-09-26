On climate change, the heat is well and truly on

IT'S as though the federal government's boast of "ending the climate wars" has lulled the country into a false sense of security, given that the United Nations' latest report - which concluded that climate change inaction is leading us into "uncharted territory of destruction" - received little attention.
It is claimed that the climate wars ended because of the passing of Labor's target of a 43 per cent reduction in emissions. This is, of course, well short of the 75 per cent target that is needed if we are to prevent rises of more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
The doomsday scenario prompts further examination of the UN report. Fiona Harvey, environmental correspondent for The Guardian Australia wrote: "The world's chances of avoiding the worst ravages of climate breakdown are diminishing rapidly, as we enter 'uncharted territory of destruction' through our failure to cut greenhouse gas emissions."
Leading scientists have warned that we need to take the actions needed to stave off catastrophe.
Despite intensifying warnings in recent years, governments and businesses have not been changing fast enough, according to the United in Science report published last week. The consequences are already being seen in increasingly extreme weather around the world, and we are in danger of provoking 'tipping points' in the climate system that will mean more rapid and, in some cases, irreversible shifts.
Here, floods and bushfires make us well aware of climate change induced weather. The recent flooding in Pakistan, which the country's climate minister claimed had covered a third of the country in water, is the latest example of extreme weather that is devastating swathes of the globe.
The northern summer heatwaves, prolonged drought in China, a megadrought in the US and near-famine conditions in parts of Africa also reflect increasingly prevalent extremes of weather.
The secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said: "There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters. They are the price of humanity's fossil fuel addiction. This year's United in Science report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territory of destruction."
The world is likely to see temperatures more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels within the next five years, the report found.
Governments agreed to focus on holding temperatures within the 1.5C limit at the landmark UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last November, but their pledges and actions to cut emissions fell short of what was needed, the report found.
The world was also failing to adapt to the consequences of the climate crisis, the report found. Guterres condemned rich countries that had promised the developing world assistance but failed to deliver.
"It is a scandal that developed countries have failed to take adaptation seriously, and shrugged off their commitments to help the developing world," he said.
Wealthy countries should provide $40 billion a year at once to help countries adapt, he said, and increase that to $300 billion a year by 2030.
The question of adaptation to the impacts of extreme weather, and the "loss and damage" that vulnerable countries are experiencing, is likely to be one of the key issues at the forthcoming COP27 UN climate talks in Egypt in November.
Leading figures are concerned about the prospects for that conference, as geopolitical upheavals have imperilled the fragile consensus reached at Glasgow.
Tasneem Essop, executive director of the Climate Action Network, said governments must prepare for COP27 with action plans that reflected the urgency of the crisis.
Researchers from Oxford University said shifting the global economy to a low-carbon footing would save the world at least $12 trillion by 2050, compared with current levels of fossil fuel use. Rising prices for gas have shown the vulnerability of economies dependent on fossil fuels.
The study, published in the journal Joule, found that moving rapidly to renewable power and other forms of clean energy would benefit the economy, as the costs of green technology have plummeted.
To conclude, the climate firm Labor used to model its policies before the federal election has advised the government to abandon a proposal that could hand free carbon credits to big industrial polluters.
They warn it could lead to Australia missing its emissions reduction targets, which as we all know, are too low anyway.
