Many Riverina communities have long struggled to attract more GPs and it is prompting some to go to great lengths to draw in new recruits.
Gundagai GP Paul Mara part-owns 60-foot yacht Helsal 3 and recently returned from a successful regatta in Queensland with 13 Wagga medical students.
The students competed as a team in the Airley Beach Race Week sailing regatta and took out first place in their 'Performance handicap' division.
Dr Mara said the aim is to show medical students they are not limited by taking up a medicine career in regional and remote NSW.
"The whole aim of this is to really show medical students that they can be working in a regional area and not be restricted in terms of what you can do outside medicine," Dr Mara said.
"So it's really a workforce recruitment strategy. But it also helps with bonding, teamwork and their personal and professional development as well."
"You can have a great professional career in a regional and rural area," he said.
"I'm an example of this myself, because I'm only a doctor from Gundagai and I part-own the yacht."
Dr Mara said the win also extends the legacy of Wagga as a sporting town to include water sports.
Meanwhile Temora GP Rachel Christmas was a driving force behind an entirely different campaign to attract doctors to the bush known as Temora's Great Quack Quest.
Capturing national attention in early 2019 with a music video designed to attract a new GP to the community, the quest recently proved successful with the addition of new GP Sheraz Mumtaz.
"I was very happy we were able to find a quack as a result," Dr Christmas said.
However, she is surprised people consider it a success to go to such lengths just to secure a new GP in town.
"It's interesting that this is considered a successful bid and it's actually a sad indictment that it took so much time, effort and money to attract just one doctor to one community in the country."
"Despite the reach our advertisement had, we had very few applications," she said.
"I think it worked because we were able to find that one person for whom it struck a chord.
"It just so happens that Dr Sheraz was looking for what we had to offer and he came across our advertisement."
Reflecting on the struggle of many local communities to attract new GPs, Dr Christmas said the problem extends far beyond the Riverina.
"GPs are a very rare commodity and it's a dire situation across the whole of Australia," she said.'
Dr Christmas blames this on "chronic under-funding, poor uptake of general practice as a medical speciality, changes in the demographics of who chooses to do general practice and other complex factors."
"As the workload increases, the expectation of what general practice has to do, the increasing complexity around managing chronic health conditions, ageing populations and society's expectations around health care, fewer doctors feel well supported to do this," she said.
"The reducing numbers of doctors makes the workload untenable and so doctors leave."
Given her recently successful campaign to secure a GP, Dr Christmas said there were a number of factors other communities should consider when looking to attract a new doctor.
"Accept it if your doctor doesn't bulk bill, because they need to be able to sustain a practice," she said.
"If there is a concern about that, take it up with your local member rather than taking it out on a practice."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
