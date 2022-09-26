YOUNG midfielder Clancy Hislop ensured the Pascoe Cup Player of the Year stayed in the family after taking out the prestigious award on Sunday.
Hislop followed in the footsteps of his older brother Patrick as he was announced as the 2022 winner of the Player of the Year award at the Pascoe Cup grand final presentation at Equex Centre.
Hislop was watching the grand final celebrations unfold via the live stream at home in Young when he heard his name read out.
"It was a pretty good surprise. I wasn't really expecting it," Hislop said.
"There's a lot of other good players in the comp that could have taken it out.
"I had no idea, I was just sitting there watching it with my family and it got announced."
In a remarkable feat, Patrick Hislop won the 2020 Pascoe Cup Player of the Year title when it was last presented.
There were no awards presented last year when COVID brought the season to a premature end.
Clancy then ensured the title stayed in the family by taking out the 2022 edition.
"It's good to win one and have it even with him anyway," he said.
The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in the Pascoe Cup competition and was a standout for Young this season.
The Lions finished sixth on the back of six wins for the season.
Hislop said the group were disappointed with their season.
"It wasn't as good as we could have, with the squad we have. It could have been better," he said.
"A few games there show what we can do. Beating Leeton (6-2 in the second last round). I'm hoping we can carry that onto next season and come back stronger."
Hislop recently graduated year 12 and is focusing on his upcoming exams next month.
After that, he will consider his options as to where to take his soccer next year.
"I'll make a decision within the next month or so," he said.
"I'm not exactly sure yet whether I'll return to Wagga and play for Wanderers or head somewhere else. I might stick around Young, I might not.
"I'm more worried about my exams at the moment than where I'm heading next year."
Hislop thanked his coaches and teammates for playing their part in his win.
"I couldn't have done it without all my coaches and the other 10 blokes on the field," he said.
"It all comes with them working hard as well, they're the people that make me look good."
