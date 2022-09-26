The Daily Advertiser

Olympic Highway potholes addressed after Riverina residents demand action

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
September 26 2022 - 9:00am
The Rock's Caroline Appelbee pleased to see Transport for NSW tending to one of several dangerous patches of the Olympic Highway between Uranqunity and The Rock. Picture by Les Smith

After endless near-misses, cracked windscreens and burst tyres, fed-up residents from the communities to Wagga's south have rejoiced at the sight of roads staff patching their busy highway.

