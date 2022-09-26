After endless near-misses, cracked windscreens and burst tyres, fed-up residents from the communities to Wagga's south have rejoiced at the sight of roads staff patching their busy highway.
Residents from The Rock united over the weekend, calling for quick action to be taken on at times metres-wide potholes to make the Olympic Highway between The Rock and the Sturt Highway at Wagga safer.
The Rock's Caroline Appelbee said the condition of the road became a safety concern for motorists mid-last week following recent rain events and higher traffic volumes due to the Henty Field Days.
"I know Transport for NSW is bogged down at the moment, but it was only a matter of time before a life was lost," she said.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said currently they are receiving twice the average number of jobs in the Riverina region.
Good news came for Ms Appelbee at about midday on Monday when Transport for NSW emergency crews tended to one of the more concerning potholes, located just south of Uranquinty.
"I'm so happy and I spoke to the workers and they were all really lovely," she said.
The fix is only temporary until better work can be done, but for Ms Appelbee, a temporary fix is better than nothing.
The Rock's Karen Masson said there have been roadworks and improvements on the Olympic Highway on several occasions, which she said she is grateful for, but following the recent rain, the road had become an issue.
"The entire community at The Rock are concerned for the welfare and safety of travellers, especially those less familiar with the road condition or those travelling in the dark of night," Mrs Masson said.
As the Olympic Highway is the government's responsibility, Mrs Masson called Transport for NSW on Saturday morning to see if warning sides could be erected urgently.
"That number rang out and disconnected so I called Wagga police only to have that number ring out unanswered also," she said.
Mrs Masson decided to take to social media instead to warn other motorists of the road's condition, and she was met with a massive response.
"You will read from those threads, stories of near misses, running off the road, hitting the potholes and also car damage," she said.
In the comment section of her Facebook post, residents shared pictures of burst tyres, with others reporting cracked car window screens and almost crashes.
Signs have been installed to alert motorists to the presence of potholes while repair work progresses.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said repairs to the road had been made prior to Henty Field Days but had to be rescheduled for Monday due to rain and high traffic volumes.
"Typically temporary repairs are made within 24 hours of a complaint, and permanent repairs will be carried out within six weeks due to the number of repairs currently scheduled," the spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW has not been contacted directly regarding potholes on the Olympic Highway or around Wagga.
