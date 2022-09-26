Businesses along one of Wagga's busiest streets fear customers streaming out of the $24 million Bunnings Warehouse being built across the road would make the chaotic traffic situation even worse.
The hardware giant is currently pushing back against strict restrictions being imposed by Wagga City Council, which prevent the future Bunnings site from having a customer exit directly onto Pearson Street.
Westend Sandwich Shop owner Lisa Bloomfield said the road is already dangerously chaotic almost all day and would become "twice as bad" if the Bunnings had an exit onto the street.
"It would just be more chaos and there would be a lot of accidents," she said.
Ms Bloomfield backed the restrictions imposed by the council, which state the only customer exits out of the relocated Bunnings have to be on the Sturt Highway and through Saxon Street.
The hardware company has also been ordered to design traffic lights for the intersection of Pearson and Bye streets, which would be used by all customers leaving through the Saxon Street exit.
Bunnings has submitted a request to the council, asking it to modify the consent conditions to allow for an additional customer exit directly onto Pearson Street.
The company argued the current restrictions would divert almost all of their customers through the "arduous and counter-intuitive" Saxon Street exit.
Pallister Automotive owner Phil Pallister said traffic on Pearson Street is already "absolutely horrendous" and agreed an exit directly from the Bunnings would make it even worse.
However, he also agreed sending a large percentage of the future hardware store's customers through Saxon Street would probably create some issues at the intersection of Bye and Pearson streets - even with new traffic lights.
"The businesses there can barely get in and out of their shops right now so I don't know how that will impact them," Mr Pallister said.
"Basically it doesn't seem like an ideal place where they're putting [the Bunnings]."
Ross Triffitt is the owner of Eclipse Handcrafted Furniture on Bye Street, which would become the main funnel for vehicles leaving Bunnings through the Saxon Street exit.
He said he "can't see a major problem" with having the major exit flow through Saxon and Bye streets, so long as the new traffic lights are timed correctly.
"On weekends there might be a bit of a bank up of traffic but if the lights are timed to keep the flow going then I can't see that being an issue," Mr Triffitt said.
"But also I can't see any problem with an exit also being on Pearson Street, so long as it's left-turn only."
Barbeques Galore owner Gary Gurtner said his biggest concern with the new Bunnings was the council's plans to install a median strip down the centre of Pearson Street.
He said this would cut off half of his customers from being able to turn directly into his store and force them to instead do a "dangerous 180 turn" at the Sturt Highway roundabout.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
