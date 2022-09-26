Phil Roy says there was a "buzz in the air" as hundreds of smiling faces young, old and everywhere in between enjoyed some blissful races around Lake Albert on Sunday morning.
The long-awaited return of the Wagga Lake Run and Ride finally took place over the weekend, after the last two editions of the free event were scuttled by the pandemic.
Mr Roy said the 500 participants who took part in the three races were blessed with beautiful spring weather.
"It was a great day and the weather was just fantastic for us," he said.
"People seemed to enjoy being outside on a nice sunny day and getting out and exercising - there was quite a buzz in the air and everyone was quite positive."
About 400 runners crossed the finish lines of the 10-kilometre and five-kilometre races, while another 100 completed the 10-kilometre cycle.
Mr Roy said there was a range in ages taking part, including entire families running and cycling together.
"We actually had someone older than 80 finish the 10-kilometre run so that was very impressive," he said.
This year was the 49th edition of the popular event, which in the past has been called the City to Lake and the Lake to Lagoon.
According to Mr Roy, big plans are already being thought up for next year's edition.
"We're going to try and put on a special 50 year edition and make it as big and exciting as we can," he said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
