Man missing from Albury found safe and well

A man reported missing from Albury has been found safe and well after several days.
The 30-year-old was last seen at a Lavington shopping centre on Griffith Road on Friday afternoon.
He was reported missing to Murray River Police District by family members after he failed to return home, with police launching a public appeal for help from the community on Monday morning.
In other news
"Family and police hold concerns for his welfare," police said in issuing the appeal.
However, the positive outcome was confirmed by Monday night.
"Following inquiries, the man was located safe and well in Albury around 7.30pm [Monday]," police said.
"Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.