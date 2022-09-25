Police have launched an appeal for public help after the disappearance of a man from Albury over the weekend.
Kyle Wilson, 30, was last seen at a Lavington shopping centre on Griffith Road on Friday afternoon.
He was reported missing to Murray River Police District by family members after he failed to return home.
Mr Wilson was wearing navy-coloured track pants with a stripe on the side and a green, hooded jumper and joggers when he was last seen.
In other news
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170cm and 180cm tall with a thin build, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police are continuing inquiries into Mr Wilson's whereabouts and on Monday morning issued a call for help from the community.
"Family and police hold concerns for his welfare," police said.
Mr Wilson is known to frequent the southern Riverina communities of Jindera, Lavington, East Albury, South Albury and Albury city areas.
Anyone with information about Mr Wilson's whereabouts is urged to contact Albury police or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.