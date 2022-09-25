The Daily Advertiser

Junee coach Craig Duncan was proud of his side's fight after a narrow loss to Hanwood in the Leonard Cup grand final

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 25 2022 - 8:40am
Kate Foley was one of the Jaguar's best in their narrow 3-2 loss to Hanwood. Picture by Les Smith

Junee coach Craig Duncan has been left proud of his side after they failed to give up in Sunday's Leonard Cup grand final.

