Junee coach Craig Duncan has been left proud of his side after they failed to give up in Sunday's Leonard Cup grand final.
The Jaguars went down 3-2 to Hanwood and while the result may not have gone their way, Duncan was super proud of his side's resilience.
"It's one of the proudest days of my life," Duncan said.
"They went very well today and I believe that team (Hanwood) are the best team around.
"The fact that we got the win the other week was good, but they just outgunned us today.
"These guys they stood up and played very well and it gets you right in the heart."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The Jaguars got off to a horror start conceding a goal within the first minute to Johane Oberholzer.
While Junee could've dropped their heads, they mounted a comeback instead and levelled the scores at 1-1 with a Brandy Nicholson strike from outside the box.
"They have a lot of heart," Duncan said.
"We have got a wide range of ages, young Amy is only 15 and one of the oldest is about 38.
"They go okay and there is a lot of calming influence out there and the older ones calm the other girls down and talk to them and got them going again which is great.
"It's great teamwork."
During the week, Jaguars striker Nicholson mentioned how Junee only started the year with nine players with Duncan proud of his side for just making the grand final.
"We had nine at the start," he said.
"Then 10 for the second game, but then we have gone ahead.
"They've done well and there is such a broad range in skill abilities too.
"Abby Duncan she is very experienced and Abby Foley is the same.
"But we have got a couple of newbies this year who have not played senior football before.
"They've done great work and it has all come together really well."
"I'm proud of all of them," he said.
While Duncan was proud of his whole side, he made sure to mention those players who played a team role and sat beside him on the bench for the majority of the afternoon.
"There was a couple of girls that sat off for a lot of the game and I'm proud of the way they took that and were okay with it and did it for the team," he said.
"India Hagenbach did a great job, Aimee White as well, Amy Flay and Jacqui Fowler endeared themselves to me I can tell you.
"They will be back next year and they will have an even better year next year.
"Congratulations to Hanwood they did a great job."
