Mixed results in Kelly Cup junior games

Group Nine's under 15s kick started a strong return to the Kelly Cup competition but it wasn't all one-way traffic.
In the first time Group Nine and Group 20 have faced off since 2019, the under 15s took a 28-10 win at E W Moore Oval on Sunday.
However things didn't pan out for the under 17s despite getting off to a strong start.
Hooker Angus Clark scored twice from dummy half to put Group Nine out to a 12-0 lead only for Group 20 to get themselves back in the contest with two tries leading into half-time.
Group 20 hit the front four minutes after the break before the two teams traded tries in the second half.
Bailey Dal Molin stormed over after scooping up a loose ball from Clark to put Group Nine back in front.
Bodhy Martyn responded for Group 20 before Dylan Bendall edged Group Nine ahead.
Memeite Siale then capitalised on an intercept to put Group 20 in front 24-22 and they held on for the win.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
