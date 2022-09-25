Group Nine dominated the women's tackle clash against Group 20 to ensure a perfect record in the format.
After winning the first edition in 2019, Elise Smith starred as Group Nine made it two wins since the change from leaguetag.
Smith scored three of the first four tries to get Group Nine rolling at E W Moore Oval on Sunday.
Coach Wal Stenhouse was impressed with the 30-6 win.
"I thought they controlled the whole game, they controlled the ground, threw the ball wide and were too strong for them on the edges," Stenhouse said.
Smith opened the scoring after a long range effort four minutes into the clash.
Group 20 then dominated possession but the Group Nine defence held strong before Brittney Bedford crashed over on a rare chance with the ball close to the line to lead 10-0.
Group Nine fired to start the second half as Smith completed her hat-trick four minutes after the break.
Stenhouse couldn't have been more impressed.
"She has come off a strong season playing Katrina Fanning for Yass and just kept it going," he said.
While she didn't take any further part, her teammates didn't let up as Sophie Gaynor extended Group Nine's lead after scoring off a Shannon Pike kick.
A Tash Clemson try made it 30-0 before Madison Morris scored a consolation try for Group 20.
FULL-TIME
GROUP NINE 30 (Elise Smith 3, Brittney Bedford, Sophie Gaynor, Tash Clemson tries; Monique Bullock 3 goals) d GROUP 20 6 (Madison Morris try; Ua Ravu goal)
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
