Hanwood have managed to fend off a fast finishing Junee to take their third straight Leonard Cup in a drama filled grand final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 25 2022 - 9:37am, first published 7:30am
Hanwood are Leonard Cup premiers for the third straight year after defeating Junee 3-2. Picture by Les Smith

Hanwood have won their third straight Leonard Cup after holding off a fast-finishing Junee 3-2 in Sunday's drama filled grand final at Equex.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

