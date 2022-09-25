Hanwood have won their third straight Leonard Cup after holding off a fast-finishing Junee 3-2 in Sunday's drama filled grand final at Equex.
Hanwood coach Anthony Zuccato was thrilled to get the win and said it was great to be back playing on grand final day after last year's competition was abandoned due to Covid.
"It's good to be back," Zuccato said.
"After last year with all the effort and to make it three quarters of the way through the season and just had it stopped like that was devastating for everybody."
Hanwood got off to a dream start with Johane Oberholzer making the most of a Jaguar's defensive mistake to score the opening goal within the first minute.
Junee soon settled and began to pressure Hanwood's defence themselves with Brandy Nicholson scoring the equaliser for the Jaguars with a terrific strike in the 33rd minute.
Nicola Zanotto was awarded a free kick just three minutes later and made the most of it to give Hanwood back the lead heading into halftime.
When Oberholzer had her second early in the second half, Hanwood had one hand on the premiership cup, however drama was about to unfold.
After a terrific first half in goal for Hanwood, Maree Cirillo was red carded with 30 minutes left to play following a clash in goal.
Abbey Duncan was subsequently awarded a penalty kick which she slotted in for the Jaguars to make the score 3-2.
Felicity McClure was the one to put the gloves on for Hanwood, and although having not kept for over a decade did a fantastic job in goal.
Down to 10 players with half an hour to play, Hanwood were under constant pressure from the Jaguars, however they were unable to find the back of the net and Hanwood held on for the 3-2 win.
After scoring two important goals Oberholzer was named player of the match.
Hanwood lost 5-3 in extra time two weeks ago against the Jaguars then only just prevailed in the preliminary final last weekend 5-4 against Cootamundra.
While nearly not making the grand final, Zuccato said his side needed those tough games in the lead up to the decider.
"The girls worked hard all year and they thoroughly deserve it," he said.
"Junee pushed us two weeks ago and they thoroughly deserved that win. Last week was a hard game and I think we needed that."
Although admitting that their starts haven't been the best this year, Zuccato said the early goal was the perfect way to start the game.
"I thought it would take a bit of time to work our way into the game as we never start quick," he said.
"That was a pleasant change and then we held on for that last 20 minutes down to 10 players."
With the grand final on the line, Zuccato was immensely proud of McClure who didn't give the Jaguars a sniff at goal in the last 30 minutes.
"She stood up and had a great game and I couldn't be prouder," he said.
"I looked to her on the bench and said you're up and she hasn't played goalie for 15 years or so and she did a brilliant job.
"They were coming, we were in front 3-2 and they needed a goal to level and we were lucky we kept it out and she did a great job and she covered it well."
Despite not having finals last year, Hanwood have made it three in a row after winning the 2019 and 2020 Leonard Cup grand finals.
"It's a great effort by the girls," he said.
"There's probably half of the girls that are playing today that were there that first year.
"I think there is seven of them, but we've also got some good girls coming through.
"We had reserve grade this morning they got up, so the future is bright.
"The talent is coming through and I'm super proud of them as well."
Hanwood have a lot of pride in the strength of their women's programs with Zuccato saying that the future is also looking good with great numbers in their junior girls teams.
"We take a lot of pride in our women's teams," he said.
"Our junior girls are strong and we try and field as many girls teams as we can.
"So the future is bright."
