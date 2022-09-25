Bernadette Blake's legacy in Football Wagga only grew stronger on Sunday when she was named Player of the Year in the Gardiner Shield competition.
After years of shining in the women's competition, Blake has spent the last couple of seasons testing herself against the men.
She has made a number of first grade appearances during that period but her decision was somewhat justified with her being named Player of the Year in the men's reserve grade competition on Sunday.
That win goes with at least two recent Leonard Cup Player of the Year wins.
Blake was completely taken aback by the announcement.
"I'm shocked, actually. It's a big surprise," Blake said.
Blake revealed she will return to the Leonard Cup women's competition next season but hopes the award win proves to some that she was not out of place in the men's.
"It's huge. I'm going back to play Leonard next year so it's a nice way to round it off," she said.
"It's kind of nice too because then people can say too she actually deserves to play in the competition. All the naysayers. It's pretty awesome."
