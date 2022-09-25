The Daily Advertiser

Bunnings request permission for Pearson Street exit at future $24m Wagga warehouse

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated September 26 2022 - 2:08am, first published September 25 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bunnings argued sending almost all of their customers out through the Saxon Street exit would cause traffic bedlam. Picture by Ash Smith

Strict exit restrictions issued for Wagga's future $24 million Bunnings Warehouse have been labelled "arduous and counter-intuitive" by the hardware giant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.