The Daily Advertiser

Henwood Park captain Bronte Buik has been named the Madden Shield player of the year following a terrific year for the Hawks

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 25 2022 - 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henwood Park captain Bronte Buik was presented with the player of the year award following the Madden Shield grand final.

Henwood Park captain Bronte Buik has been rewarded for a stellar year for the Hawks after being named as the Madden Shield player of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.