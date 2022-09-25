Henwood Park captain Bronte Buik has been rewarded for a stellar year for the Hawks after being named as the Madden Shield player of the year.
Buik was humbled to win the award, but said it wouldn't have been possible without the help of her Hawks' teammates.
"Yeah it is fantastic to receive this award," Buik said.
"You really can't get this award without the players around you and without a solid team to help you set up those balls and help set you up for those goals.
"So really proud of this, but really proud of my team for helping to achieve it.
"It's definitely a group effort."
While today wasn't the result that her side was hoping for, Buik was still immensely proud of her teammates following a fantastic season.
"Yeah definitely very proud," she said.
"We've had a really great year and we have been a really strong team all year.
"So we are really proud to be able to finish off the year strong and make it to the grand final.
"Unfortunately today was definitely not our day, Hanwood were just superior on the field today.
"They did what needed to be done and as the score shows they definitely came out on top.
"But proud of the girls for making it to this game."
While proud of her whole sides performance, there were a couple of Hawks who stood out for Buik.
"All the girls did fantastic," she said.
"We had Nicole Davies who was one of our centre-backs and she did not give up at all.
"Mikayla Bourne out on the wide-backs she was fantastic, the girls were running them all down the field and they just didn't give up.
"Even when that score kept coming they just kept on trooping.
"Our centre-midfielder Mikaela Tori who is also our coach was a leader in the middle of the park as well and was always pushing the girls on."
