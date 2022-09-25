Having surrendered the lead twice, Hanwood has held their nerve with a penalty shootout win against Lake Albert to take the Blake Trophy.
Hanwood looked the more dangerous of the two sides in the first half, with a number of chances cleared off the line, and the speed of Luca Valensisi was proving tough for the Sharks defence to handle.
Midway through the first half, Hanwood lost Anthony Agresta to a hamstring injury, and they had a chance from his replacement Andrew Febo cleared off the line as the sides went in level at 0-all.
After a scramble in the box, Jordan Bastianon was able to knock the ball away from the Lake Albert defender, and Valensisi was able to pounce on the loose ball and place the ball into the back of the net.
The Sharks were struggling to deal with the pressure being put on them by Hanwood, but it was a mistake at the back that allowed Fares Baqi in behind, and he blasted home to make it 1-1 and send the game into extra time.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Just before the break in the extra time period, Hanwood were able to strike again as Valensisi was able to play a ball in towards the far post and was placed home by Ethan Donetto.
Lake Albert was able to pull level again when Matthew Hof found the back of the net, and with the score sitting at 2-all, the game headed to a shootout.
Daniel Armanini stood tall, stopping three of Lake Albert's four penalties, with Michael Cimador, Bastianon and Caleb Reginato converting to send Hanwood home with the Blake Trophy.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.