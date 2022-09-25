The Daily Advertiser

Hanwood secure Blake Trophy silverware after victory over Lake Albert

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 25 2022 - 1:50am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hanwood secured the third grade silverware after a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Lake Albert on Saturday night. Picture by Football Wagga

Having surrendered the lead twice, Hanwood has held their nerve with a penalty shootout win against Lake Albert to take the Blake Trophy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.