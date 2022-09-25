The Daily Advertiser

Hanwood have piled on the goals to take a dominant 8-1 victory over Henwood Park in the Madden Shield grand final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 25 2022 - 3:09am, first published 2:15am
Hanwood are Madden Shield premiers following a 8-1 grand final victory against Henwood Park.

Hanwood have won the Madden Shield after a fantastic performance against Henwood Park in Sunday's grand final at Equex.

