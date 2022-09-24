Despite a keen interest in water sports from those in attendance, it wasn't just the boat racing that caught the attention of the crowd at the bi-annual Thunder on the Lake event on Saturday.
Among the crowd was Adelong's Malcom Everingham, the craftman behind Everingham Race Boats Australia, who was able to see his work in action on the day.
The family run business has been passed down for generations and has made quite the name for itself across Australia over the years.
In the drivers seat of a blue and white 18'6 Everingham fibre glass race boat was Carl Yenne, a friend of Mr Everingham and his wife Carolyn Everingham- both in which attended the event on both days.
The trio, race boat fanatics, visited Wagga specifically for the event.
"I just do it for fun," Mr Yenne said.
"I've come to this event two or three times before and I just enjoy it. It's all just friendly, a bit of mucking around."
Mr Yenne, who comes from the South Coast near Nowra, said he was staying in Mangoplagh whilst in town and would be seeing both days of the boat racing through before he heads back home.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
