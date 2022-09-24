Residents and festival participants were stoked with this years Spring Jam, with thousands taking to the Botanical Gardens on Saturday for the annual event.
Hosted by Wagga City Council, attendees were able to participate in workshops and activities and enjoy live entertainment aimed at children.
But it wasn't just a treat for locals, with some, like visitors Andie Matthew and her five-year-old daughter Piper having stopped over in Wagga for the event on their way to Melbourne.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga mum Sonia McMullen attended the even with her mother-in-law, Jenny McMullen, and her two children Sam and Bronte McMullen.
"It was great," Mrs McMullen said.
"We got tickets for the kids to do the Music Lessons On-Demand session."
Mrs McMullen said it was a good opportunity for the children to try something new.
"We came in 2019 and we had a great time, but the music lessons also drew me to bring them," she said.
It was also a good opportunity for small business owners like Theatre on Toast owner Alyce Fisher who held her Live Long and Sparkle dance party at the event.
"It's our first event of this kind since COVID-19," she said.
"It's just so lively and the it's good to have the confidence back that events aren't going to get cancelled, so, as a smaller business, you can rely on that income.
"It's been really fun, everyone is very enthusiastic and it's a beautiful location."
Although overcast and misty, the weather held out for the day just as organisers had hoped.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.