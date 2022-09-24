The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Return of Wagga's annual Spring Jam a huge success

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 25 2022 - 6:38am, first published September 24 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seth Scheuner and Alyce Fisher perform as Live Long & Sparkle with 23-month-old daughter Elora Fisher. Picture by Madeline Begley

Residents and festival participants were stoked with this years Spring Jam, with thousands taking to the Botanical Gardens on Saturday for the annual event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.