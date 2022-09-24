Couple trapped in car freed after southern Riverina rollover

A couple who were trapped in a single-vehicle rollover on Friday afternoon has escaped serious injury.
Emergency services including Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Ambulance responded to reports a car had rolled in southern Riverina just after 3.40pm, trapping two occupants.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics arrived at the scene on Jerilderie, Urana Road about 15 kilometres from Jerilderie's township, a short time later.
Two patients were treated at the scene including one male in his 50s and one female in her 60s.
They were then taken to Jerilderie Multi-Purpose Service.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.