Electric ute buyers could soon be saving the day

Petrol prices rise by 22 cents this week when the excise tax returns. But the NSW Government has the answer.
A raft of new subsidies will help better-off people buy an electric car. A Tesla Model S (the most popular) costs from $104,990 to $135,990. I don't have enough spare money to buy an electric car. Or any new car, for that matter.
If we were going to buy one, it would more than likely be an SUV. Emissions from new cars only decreased by two per cent in 2021, partly "due to increasing sales of SUVs and Utes", The Daily Advertiser reported on September 16. Utes are the problem according to the National Transport Commission.
Rangers replaced a Falcon and a Territory in our extended family, so the ute story may be true. But the latest Ranger has an extremely economical engine.
When used for city driving, it cuts out at traffic lights and immediately starts as soon as the accelerator is pressed. Part of the answer, I would have thought!
The real answer is the electric American Ford F150 Lightning. It's much more powerful, and all those important American things, but this one has a battery so large that it can power your house!
A normal, rational person would say that surely your house charges the vehicle, but in the US where "progress" on renewables is reaching its final, predictable end, black-outs can last for several days because the system can't cope with weather events and high energy loads at peak times.
"The battery on the long-range F150 has a 131kWh capacity, almost 10 times the size of the commercial Tesla powerwall sold in Australia," the Daily Telegraph reported. Great, provided of course that you don't want to drive anywhere because the battery is powering your house.
Ford executive Darren Palmer worries about the need for massive new street wiring for each house.
He asks what happens on a warm summer day when everyone comes back from work, plugs in the electric car, and turns the air conditioning on. "Ford was trialling programs where multiple large pick-ups were hooked up to the grid and ready to provide auxiliary power when energy providers needed it." Palmer adds to his sales pitch, "... smart energy providers could use large capacity electric vehicles to boost capacity".
Are you seeing what I'm seeing?
What happens when our coal-fired plants are retired in a few years' time? With our self-inflicted gas shortage on the east coast of Australia, what will power our gas "peaking" units, like the power station at Uranquinty?
If ever there was a case of the cart before the horse, the NSW Government is rushing to rapidly expand availability of charging stations for electric vehicles.
Where city people do not have garages the government is paying for installation of electric vehicle chargers on power poles. A company called Intellihub has been awarded $871,000 of your taxpayers money to install 50 of these 7.4kW power-pole street chargers, capable of adding "roughly 50km of charge every hour."
So, one lucky person in the street wins the fight to plug their car into the one street charger to fully charge their battery, anything up to seven hours?
Free electricity for better-off city people from Origin Energy, the company that ever-increases my home electricity bill? Try telling me that this is modern egalitarian Australia. Australians could soon need to plug in their F150. Solar barely reached 20 per cent of stated capacity on that rainy Wednesday last week.
On that same Wednesday wind peaked at 53 per cent at 3am, but fell away to 26 per cent by 3pm. On sunny Tuesday 20th, wind peaked at 49 per cent but was much lower for most of the day.
Remember that Europe suffered a "wind drought" that went on for about 18 months. Now, Europe has a coal and gas shortage as renewables fail the 24 hours test to maintain enough electricity through peak periods every day.
Meanwhile, the federal government hits ordinary (particularly outer suburban and country) Australians with the extra 22c petrol excise at a time of galloping inflation. The world has gone mad.
