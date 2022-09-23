There have been major disruptions after flooding caused the partial closure of a vital Riverina thoroughfare on Friday afternoon.
Shortly after 2pm, the Newell Highway was reduced to one lane at Back Creek just north of West Wyalong due to water over the road.
Both northbound and southbound motorists are being affected with traffic controls currently in place along the Newell Hwy between the Mid Western Hwy and Bewleys Rd at Wirrinya.
Meanwhile, stop/slow traffic controls are also still in place on the Newell Highway near Spauls Lane at Wyalong with water over the road since Thursday.
Further north, a section of the Lachlan Valley Way adjoining the Newell Highway just south of Forbes has also been closed due to flooding.
Motorists are asked to take extra caution in the area.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
