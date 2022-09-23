A troupe of young Wagga dancers have marked a major milestone.
30 dance students from the Yvonne O'Connor School of Dancing recently completed their exams through The Royal Academy of Dance in Wagga.
It comes after a disrupted few years saw the young dancers forced to undertake exams online.
"It was easier this year compared to the past two years of COVID," Ms O'Connor said.
"Last year the students had to complete the dance before a camera instead of a live examiner," she said.
"That was hard for them."
Ms O'Connor said numbers were also down a bit on previous years due to the pandemic.
"I'm sure it numbers will pick up going forward," she said.
While the results haven't arrived yet, Ms O'Connor is quietly confident.
"I'm hopeful, I thought they danced very well," she said.
Ms O'Connor said the dance school will now turn its attention to preparing for its end of year concert at the Civic Theatre.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
