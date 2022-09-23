The Daily Advertiser
Wagga, Albury boat clubs to host Thunder on the Lake boat racing event

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
September 23 2022 - 9:00pm
Darryl Wooods and Wagga Boat Club commodore Mick Henderson will go head to head at the Thunder on the Lake boat racing event. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Boat Club will kick off the biggest inland circuit and speed bracket boat racing event today, its Thunder on the Lake event making a comeback for the weekend.

