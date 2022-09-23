Wagga Boat Club will kick off the biggest inland circuit and speed bracket boat racing event today, its Thunder on the Lake event making a comeback for the weekend.
Wagga Boat Club commodore Mick Henderson said he is hoping to see a good number of boats come to the event as the lake is in the best condition "it has ever been in".
"We haven't hosted this event since February last year- so we're hoping a good number of boats will turn up," Mr Henderson said.
The event is a combined event between the Wagga and Albury boat clubs and will see two days of epic racing.
"They all need to get down and support the club," Mr Henderson said.
"It's the first event of the season and we are really looking forward to it.
"And, there will be a lot more boating events to be held with the current water levels of the lake."
Event coordinator Darryl Woods is expecting about 20 boats to show up for the Saturday racing, but with the event being open there's no way to put a specific number on it.
"We expect there will be about 20 odd boats to come and hopefully the weather holds up for us," Mr Woods said.
"We're a bit worried about the weather. If it's spitting it will be fine."
Mr Woods said it will be a fun day of racing with very different types of boats.
The event will run at the Wagga Boat Club from 8am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
