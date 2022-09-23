The Daily Advertiser

Preparations are under way for Wagga's 2022 Spring Jam festival

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 23 2022 - 8:27am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Council staff members setting up the Imaginary Botanical floral masterpiece workshop at the Botanic Gardens ahead of Spring Jam. Picture by Les Smith

Rain will not dampen the spirits at Saturday's Spring Jam children's festival, according to organisers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.