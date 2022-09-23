Rain will not dampen the spirits at Saturday's Spring Jam children's festival, according to organisers.
The event will see plenty of activities and entertainment for the region's youth while parents can sit back, drink coffee or join in on the fun.
Wagga City Council destination and events coordinator Sophie Gairn said preparations, which began on Friday morning, are coming along well.
"The weather is shaping up really well so we are going ahead - there's a little bit of a sprinkle forecast but it won't dampen our spirits," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
From rock climbing, a makeshift dance floor and obstacle course to workshops like the mud pie workshop with Scrapboy and the Imaginary Botanicals floral masterpiece workshop, it really is an event that has it all.
"We're focusing on sustainability and we're getting kids outdoors, connecting with nature and being within our incredible environment," Ms Gairn said.
The free event is open to the public. However, attendees are asked to carpool, walk or ride to the event to avoid congestion.
"We do have a road closure in place. Tom Wood Drive will become a drop-off point. We do encourage families to walk, run or carpool to the site," Ms Gairn said.
After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19 Ms Gairn said Wagga City Council is hoping for a good crowd to turn up on the day.
"We've got plenty of coffee, food and we have a dance party and our main stage with headlining act Bunny Racket," she said.
"We encourage parents to get involved in the activities.
"We're really happy to be bringing it back, it's the only children's festival of its kind in the region. "
The event will be held at the Wagga Botanic Gardens from 10am to 3pm on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.