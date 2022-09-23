Federal MP Michael McCormack has remembered the late Queen Elizabeth II as an example of "what a leader should be" during a speech to Parliament.
The member for Riverina aired his condolences in the House of Representatives on Friday and said Wagga had not "enjoyed such an occasion" since her visit.
"Everyone who saw her on that special day, Wagga's greatest day, remembers her being so beautiful, radiant and smiling," he said.
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley also paid her respects to the late monarch and said she was "imprinted on our memory".
"On her first visit to Albury, she was welcomed by the entire town and was to cruise the Murray on the historic paddle steamer Cumberoona," she said.
"Alas, once aboard, the Murray River wasn't full enough to transport the vessel."
The deputy opposition leader thanked the Queen for her substantial leadership over the past 70 years.
