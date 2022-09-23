The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Subscriber
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, September 24

September 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Frequent frustration at airline's customer service

FREQUENT FRUSTRATION AT AIRLINE'S CUSTOMER SERVICE

In February 2020 I booked flights pre-COVID to Tasmania with Qantas but had to cancel due to the spread of the virus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.