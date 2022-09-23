Letters: Frequent frustration at airline's customer service

After several more attempts, I finally managed to make phone contact with someone from Qantas and after explaining that I needed details of my Credit Pass, was assured that, after upgrading my Qantas account details to show my new email address (which they have already been using to send me offers on travel deals, car insurance, health insurance, hire cars and hotels), that I would receive an email in about three days with the required Credit Pass details (how can, in this modern age, it take three days to upgrade an email address?). That was four weeks ago and I'm still waiting. This saga has been going on for about six months now!