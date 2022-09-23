Letters: Frequent frustration at airline's customer service

In February 2020 I booked flights pre-COVID to Tasmania with Qantas but had to cancel due to the spread of the virus.
That left me with a flight credit which, in late 2021, was converted by Qantas to a Credit Pass - they advised me by email of the Credit Pass number that I would have to quote when making a future booking if I wanted to utilise the credit. I saved the email on my computer but sometime later, my email account was cancelled due to it no longer being used as a business email and all my emails stored were lost.
I have since rung Qantas numerous times to try and get a copy of the email or details of my Credit Pass number and have sat on the phone for absolutely ages waiting for someone to answer. I also emailed messages to their customer service people requesting details and received responses that simply referred me back to the phone number I had been unsuccessfully ringing. The wait time on the phone was about two hours!
After several more attempts, I finally managed to make phone contact with someone from Qantas and after explaining that I needed details of my Credit Pass, was assured that, after upgrading my Qantas account details to show my new email address (which they have already been using to send me offers on travel deals, car insurance, health insurance, hire cars and hotels), that I would receive an email in about three days with the required Credit Pass details (how can, in this modern age, it take three days to upgrade an email address?). That was four weeks ago and I'm still waiting. This saga has been going on for about six months now!
Having been a Frequent Flyer member for many years and utilising Qantas flights throughout my business life, I am appalled at their "customer service". Some months ago, despite my better judgement, I booked overseas trips for a family party through a travel agent and specified Qantas - now I wish I had nominated another airline.
As a child l grew up on a small farm near Tocumwal. There were no power lines in the area, so no farmhouse had electricity, except one. Eighty plus years ago, Jack Gilmore on "Lenneldale" had a small windmill, near the house, which generated enough electricity to light his home. The mill was not as high as the Southern Cross which pumped water, and had three wider blades. On one was "Wyn-lite".
Recently l was talking about this with my 102-year-old brother, and he also remembered a stack of batteries on the verandah of the house. On a visit to the area three years ago there was no sign of the old house or the windmill. Google has no information on Wyn-lite windmills that l can find. I am wondering if any of your readers can shed light on their origin and place of manufacture.
We often see articles in the DA looking for suggestions as to what could be Wagga's Big Thing. Search no more, if we let Inland Rail go ahead we will have our very own, Very Big Train.
Time to start lodging your submissions and lobbying our politicians because this is very close to being a reality.
