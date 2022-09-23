Despite not having the ideal preparation, Group Nine representative coach Aaron Gorrell is feeling confident that his side will be able to defend the Kelly Cup when they clash against Group 20 on Sunday in Griffith.
"I'm confident in the 17 blokes that we've got," Gorrell said.
"We've got a few young kids in there which is a good opportunity for them to play at that level.
"There are also a few blokes that have been around for a while that can help them through the game."
One of the younger players who has earned an opportunity is Will McDermott with the Junee player having quite the week.
McDermott captained the Diesels in their Weissel Cup premiership before also play a major role in their Burmeister Shield win later in the afternoon.
Following two grand final wins on the same day, McDermott will now also line-up in the representative side with him being named on the bench for Sunday's game.
Although only confirming the starting 17 this week, Gorrell said the side should be primed and ready to go and that his only job is getting the group to gel together.
"We don't want to get too carried away," he said.
"But we had a light hit-out on Wednesday night and we will do a little bit more tonight (Friday).
"It's not about coaching these blokes, it's just about getting them together and getting them on the same page and coming up with some sort of plan."
After not coaching throughout the regular season, Gorrell was enjoying being back and looking forward to Sunday's game.
"It's just something different to me," he said.
"I didn't coach a team this year, so I have missed that game day experience.
"I didn't think that I had until we sort of got into it this week and it's something that I've missed.
"It'll be good just to get back out there and try and get the win."
Group Nine team
1 Hamish Starr; 2 Mitch Ivill; 3 Brayden Draber; 4 James Stewart; 5 Charlie Barton; 6 Jock Ward; 7 Kyle McCarthy; 8 Jake Walker; 9 Lachlan Bristow; 10 Afa Collins; 11 Adam Pearce; 12 Billy Reardon; 13 James Hay; 14 Will McDermott; 15 Jett Liu; 16 Zach Starr; 17 Kris Rands; 18 Kye Wright.
