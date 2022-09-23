Henri Gardner is no stranger to competing in Pascoe Cup grand finals, with the talented striker playing in his 10th decider on Sunday against Hanwood while looking for premiership number eight.
Whilst having experienced the excitement of a grand final plenty of times before, the importance of the occasion isn't lost on Gardner with him looking forward to the challenge ahead.
"I'm super blessed to be playing in yet another grand final," Gardner said.
"It's always so special to me and my family."
Something that will be different for Henri this year however will be the fact that his brother Fred will not be out there on the field beside him on Sunday.
The Gardner brothers headed out to Leeton for the 2020 season and were pivotal in United breaking a 27 year title drought when they defeated Hanwood in that year's grand final.
However an unfortunate knee injury to Fred will mean that he will not be beside Henri in this year's grand final.
"I would wish nothing more than to have Fred alongside me, especially against a strong opponent like Hanwood," Gardner said.
"It's going to be a bit different, but the boys are really close at the club and they will definitely help fill that void."
Leeton have had more than their fair share of injuries throughout the season, however look to have possibly their strongest side of the season selected for Sunday.
"It's been a long season and there has been a few games where we had a few players out," Gardner said.
"It's good that coming close to finals that the whole team has been available and it just shows how strong we are when everyone is available.
"I'm feeling very confident with the boys and backing them in 100 per cent."
Leeton's recent form would confirm Gardner's confidence with United taking a 1-0 victory against South Wagga, before making the grand final after defeating Lake Albert 1-0.
"In the finals we haven't conceded a goal yet," he said.
"It just shows how serious the boys are taking it.
"We're also the defending premiers, so we are going to go in very confident.
"I know they have been undefeated all year, but this is a grand final and if you don't show up on the day anything can happen."
In the lead up to the big game, Gardner was making sure that his teammates were ready to shine on the big stage.
"I'm just keeping the guys calm and making sure they enjoy the moment," he said.
"Playing on that big stage you can shine and anything that your do on that field everyone will remember for a very long time.
"The people around you will enjoy that moment."
The two teams haven't been able to be separated in their two games so far this year with Gardner expecting another close contest on Sunday.
"They haven't lost a game all year and we've drawn with them twice," he said.
"Our boys are very keen for the match and it should be exciting as both team play good football.
"Hopefully we can just stick to that and may the best team win."
