The Daily Advertiser

Leeton United's Henri Gardner will be looking for premiership number eight when his side goes up against Hanwood in Sunday's Pascoe Cup grand final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 23 2022 - 9:30am
Henri Gardner ahead of Leeton United's grand final clash against Hanwood. It will be the striker's 10th grand final.

Henri Gardner is no stranger to competing in Pascoe Cup grand finals, with the talented striker playing in his 10th decider on Sunday against Hanwood while looking for premiership number eight.

