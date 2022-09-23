Riverina woman accused of stabbing man in face with scissors

A man has allegedly been stabbed in the face with scissors in a domestic violence related incident at Deniliquin.
Police have been told the 50-year-old man was stabbed by a 32-year-old woman about 12.30pm on Thursday.
The man was treated at Deniliquin hospital and has since been released.
Police enquiries led to the woman, who is known to the man, being arrested at the unit.
"She was taken to Deniliquin Police Station where she was charged with reckless wounding (domestic violence)," a police spokeswoman said.
The woman was bailed and will face Albury Local Court on October 11.
